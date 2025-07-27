Mavi García Triumphs in Stage 2 of Tour de France Femmes

Quimper, France — Mavi García of Liv AlUla Jayco won Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes on Sunday, claiming victory after a determined uphill ride. The 41-year-old Spaniard launched her attack 10.8 kilometers from the finish line and managed to fend off the peloton to secure a notable win.

Entering the final stretch, García held a 12-second lead despite pressure from Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney of Canyon-SRAM, who attempted to bridge the gap. However, the chasing riders did not organize effectively, allowing García to maintain her advantage.

“I’m so happy for the team,” said Letizia Paternoster, García’s teammate, after crossing the line. “It means a lot. We deserve it. It’s a really big emotion. Me and Mavi are really great friends, more than teammates. I’m so happy.”

In the sprint for the remaining podium spots, Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime secured second place, beating Kim Le Court-Pienaar of AG Insurance-Soudal to the line in a tight finish. Le Court’s performance earned her 4 bonus seconds, placing her in the yellow jersey following her strong positioning in the overall general classification.

García, who had a challenging start to the race with a significant time loss in the previous stage, expressed disbelief at her victory. “That was so, so brave. She went solo, 9 kilometers from the line, and held on, despite two tricky climbs,” remarked one observer.

Looking ahead, Stage 3 promises a flat 163-kilometer route from La Gacilly to Angers, with expectations set for another intense competition among the sprinters. “It’s all pretty tight at the top,” noted commentators, emphasizing that several riders are closely ranked in terms of overall time.