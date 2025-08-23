Max Brosmer’s Underdog Journey Thrills Vikings Fans This Preseason

EAGAN, Minn. — Max Brosmer, the Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback, is making waves this preseason. After transferring from the University of New Hampshire to the University of Minnesota, the 24-year-old showed potential that many scouts missed during the NFL Draft.

Brosmer played his college career at New Hampshire, where his quarterback coach, Drew Belcher, praised his quick mental processing and ability to read defenses. Despite a stellar performance, including a 493-yard game against Central Michigan, Brosmer went undrafted, leaving many stunned.

“How could 32 teams have possibly missed on Max Brosmer?” a seasoned NFL scout questioned after watching him in practice. The Vikings eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent, giving him a chance to prove himself.

In practice, Brosmer has impressed coach Kevin O’Connell, who said, “Max is as smart as any young player that I’ve been around.” This intelligence has translated into productive performances during preseason games, where Brosmer has outperformed expectations against experienced competitors.

Brosmer has held his own against quarterbacks like J.J. McCarthy and Sam Howell. In two preseason games, he threw for 156 yards, including impressive downfield throws. His situational awareness has also been on display; he led a near comeback against the New England Patriots, connecting on crucial passes under pressure.

“If a two-minute drive doesn’t let you play one play at a time, I’m not sure what does,” Brosmer said after a recent game, demonstrating his understanding of high-pressure scenarios.

Tim Jones, a wide receiver for the Vikings, noted Brosmer’s accuracy, saying, “Every time he’s thrown to me, it’s been near perfect.” Jones has been a frequent target during practices, showcasing the chemistry developing between him and Brosmer.

This preseason has been pivotal for Brosmer as the Vikings explore backup quarterback options. The competition includes Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, both of whom have not established a clear lead. As the final roster cuts approach, Brosmer’s performance has opened eyes and might just secure him a position on the team.

In a recent interview, Brosmer reflected on his journey, saying, “There’s so much you can’t control. If you just focus on yourself and control what you can control, you can rest on the outcome.” His calm demeanor and decisive play style suggest he is ready for the challenges of the NFL.