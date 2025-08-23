Max Fried Aims to Rebound as Yankees Face Red Sox

NEW YORK, NY — Max Fried, the left-handed pitcher for the New York Yankees, is looking to turn his season around as the team prepares to face the Boston Red Sox. After a strong start to the season, Fried has struggled with a 6.80 ERA in his last nine outings, which is among the worst in Major League Baseball.

Once celebrated for his impressive performance, where he held the second-best ERA during his first 17 starts, Fried’s recent challenges have raised concerns. The pressure is on as the Yankees enter a critical stretch in the season.

“At this point, every game I pitch, I’m trying to get on track again so that I’m pitching to my standards and what I’m capable of,” Fried said during a press conference. He is aware that the team has been performing well, but he feels the need to contribute more significantly.

In his last outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, Fried gave up a season-high seven earned runs, although the Yankees won the game thanks to a strong offensive effort. “We’ve been playing really good baseball as a team,” Fried noted. “For me, it’s my time to start lifting my load and being able to do my part.”

Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about Fried’s recent start, pointing out that there were positive elements to build on, specifically mentioning Fried’s early rhythm on the mound. The Yankees began the series against the Red Sox with a five-game winning streak and currently lead the American League wild-card race.

However, Fried is aware of the significance of his contribution. “At this point in my career, all that matters is if we win the game,” he said. “The individual stats are what they are. My job is to take the ball and help us win that day.”

Fried highlighted the need for improvement, acknowledging his struggles with command and confidence. “It’s definitely frustrating,” he said. “I want to be able to take the ball and put us in a good position to win every time.” As the team looks ahead, the upcoming game against the Red Sox offers Fried a chance to prove himself once again.

“Guys have done a great job of picking me up,” he added, emphasizing the importance of teamwork. “It’s about getting out there and having confidence to get the job done. It’s up to me to do it.”