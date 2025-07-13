Max Holloway Arrives in Louisiana for UFC 318 BMF Fight

New Orleans, Louisiana – Max Holloway has arrived in Louisiana ahead of his UFC 318 BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier, scheduled for July 19. This marks Holloway’s return to the Octagon for the first time since his last fight, where he looks to defend his BMF title in the main event.

As Holloway prepares for the trilogy bout, he is motivated to avoid another loss in this series against Poirier. The fight has garnered significant attention due to the narrative surrounding Poirier’s decision to retire after this match.

UFC president Dana White stated that the event was organized to honor Poirier, who will make his final walk in front of his hometown fans in Louisiana. Poirier last fought in his home state in 2015, making this matchup even more special.

Just over a week before the fight, Holloway shared his arrival news via a video on his YouTube channel. He mentioned encountering some travel challenges, including delays caused by thunderstorms. “What up guys, we’re here in Louisiana, finally after some little scares, you know, some longer layovers and some thunderstorms stopping us from getting in. We’re all good now, we’re here, we checked in,” he said.

Holloway plans to explore the local food scene while in Louisiana. “We’re heading out to get some food, we’re gonna see what Louisiana food is all about, I’m a 155lber now so I can kind of enjoy, so we came up early,” he added.

Throughout his impressive career, Holloway has faced numerous top fighters, including Poirier. He named another fighter, Ilia Topuria, as the hardest hitter he has ever faced, acknowledging the power behind Topuria’s strikes.