Max Holloway Celebrates End of Custody Battle for Son Rush

Waianae, Hawaii – Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway announced today the end of a five-year custody battle for his son, Rush Holloway. In an emotional social media post, Holloway shared that his wife, Alessa Quizon, has legally adopted Rush, solidifying their family unit.

The announcement comes after a difficult journey for the family, marked by public struggles and personal challenges. Holloway, who usually keeps his personal life private, expressed relief and joy at having resolved the custody issues surrounding his son.

“I just won the hardest fight of my life,” Holloway wrote on Instagram. “It’s been 5 years of dealing with custody battles, and now we finally get to close that difficult chapter.” He compared the legal struggle to his toughest fights inside the cage, highlighting the emotional toll it took on him and his family.

Parents Max and Alessa reflected on their son’s bravery throughout the ordeal. “I thank my son for being brave and strong through it all. Thank you God. It’s a big win for the Holloways. But more importantly, Rush finally got to choose and keep the mom that he deserves,” Holloway added.

In her own post, Alessa addressed Rush directly, reiterating her commitment to always support him. “You never deserved to be neglected and have to pick up those broken pieces on your own,” she wrote. “You never deserved that kind of love. That’s why I promise to always be there for you.”

While the family expressed their happiness, Holloway’s ex-wife, Kaimana Pa’aluhi, Rush’s biological mother, defended herself on social media. “You may believe you’ve won. But who truly won here?” she questioned, indicating ongoing tensions surrounding the custody agreement.

Specific details of the custody arrangement remain private, as neither Holloway nor Quizon have discussed the particulars. However, they have made it clear that the resolution of this battle brings joy and peace to their family.