Max Holloway to Face Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada – Max Holloway will defend his “BMF” title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 on March 7, 2026. The announcement came from UFC CEO Dana White during a press conference at UFC 323.

The fight is generating excitement as both fighters are known for their thrilling styles. Holloway, a former featherweight champion, has a strong record with notable victories including a TKO win over Jose Aldo. His only losses in the past decade have been against top competitors like Dustin Poirier and Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway aims to build on his recent success, having avenged a previous loss to Poirier at UFC 318, where he retained the BMF title with a decision victory.

Oliveira is a former lightweight champion who won the title at UFC 262 after Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s retirement. Although he has had a mixed recent record, Oliveira remains one of the most dynamic fighters, holding records for both the most finishes and submissions in UFC history.

His previous bout saw him defeat Mateusz Gamrot via submission at UFC Rio, proving he still belongs among the elite in mixed martial arts.

This matchup between Holloway and Oliveira is highly anticipated, as it brings together two of the most exciting fighters in the sport today. Fans are eager to see if Holloway can successfully defend his BMF title once again.