Sports
Max Homa Aims for John Deere Classic Win Amid Weather Changes
SILVIS, Illinois — Max Homa continues to make his mark at the John Deere Classic as he rolls in birdie putts during the tournament. Round 3 tee times will begin early on Saturday, starting from 8:45 to 11 a.m. ET at TPC Deere Run due to expected inclement weather.
The John Deere Classic is held at TPC Deere Run, a 7,289-yard, par-71 course. Doug Ghim currently holds a one-stroke lead after carding a second-round 68. Tied just behind him at 11-under are Homa, defending champion Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell, David Lipsky, and Emiliano Grillo. Si Woo Kim and Camilo Villegas are among those at 10-under, trailing by two strokes.
This annual tournament attracts a mix of players who excel in both long and strategic plays. The course presents numerous opportunities for birdies, and the winner will be awarded 500 FedEx Cup points along with a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour announced the full weekend forecast, which suggests warm weather combined with possible thunderstorms that could soften the course conditions.
Davis Thompson, who won the tournament in 2024, expressed the importance of maintaining a hot putter to succeed at Deere Run. “You have to make birdies. The greens are soft, and the conditions are favorable for scoring,” he said.
As the weekend approaches, players will have to adapt quickly to the changing conditions. The leaderboard remains tightly contested, promising an exciting finish to the tournament. Watch live coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE available on ESPN+.
