Max Homa and Other Stars Fall Short at Rocket Classic

DETROIT, Michigan — As the PGA Tour’s regular season winds down, pressure mounts for players seeking FedExCup points at the Rocket Classic. The cut line settled at 6-under par, leaving several notable golfers, including Max Homa, out of contention after two rounds.

Homa, hoping to gain momentum for the postseason, carded rounds of 71 and 70. With only six birdies in total, he finished below the cut, disappointing fans and himself alike. This season, Homa’s best finish was 30th at the Masters in April.

The defending champion, Cam Davis, faced similar struggles. After starting with a 74 and shooting 70 in the second round, his performance reflected a dip in form since earlier this year when he was viewed as a strong contender.

Unlike Homa and Davis, Wyndham Clark showed promise with an opening 66 but faltered during the second round, losing ground off the tee and struggling on the greens. He is now projected to fall outside the top 70 in FedExCup standings, threatening his chance to compete in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Young player Tom Kim also faced an early exit, shooting a 76 and adding pressure as he dipped to 84th in the FedExCup rankings. Despite his past success as a tournament winner, finishing outside the top 100 could be a reality for him this season.

The most gripping story came from Will Gordon, who, playing under a Major Medical Extension, needed just 0.6 FedExCup points to secure his status. After birdieing his last two holes, Gordon finished at 6-under, questioning if his efforts were sufficient. His emotional exit highlighted the high stakes present at this tournament.

“It’s not just in the back of my mind; it’s in the very front,” Gordon stated. “I’m proud of myself for executing under pressure.”

Keegan Bradley and Patrick Cantlay also finished strong at 6-under, with Bradley salvaging his weekend after nearly missing the cut. Meanwhile, rookie Gordon Sargent achieved a career milestone with his first professional cut at 7-under.

With several big names falling short, the tension builds as players strive for points and a chance in the postseason, emphasizing the high stakes of golf at this level.