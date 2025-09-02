Max Johnson Overcomes Injury, Competes for UNC Quarterback Spot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Almost a year after suffering a severe leg injury, Max Johnson is competing for the starting quarterback position at the University of North Carolina. Johnson’s injury occurred during the third quarter of UNC’s season opener against Minnesota last year when he attempted to throw a pass. Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley collided with Johnson’s leg, leading to a heartbreaking injury that many feared could end his career.

“I remember getting up and putting my shoulders around the trainers who were carrying me off the field,” Johnson said. “As soon as I got picked up, my leg kind of slipped out… and right then and there I knew it was my femur.” Johnson was carted off the field and spent the night in a Minnesota hospital. He underwent multiple surgeries, with doctors initially considering amputation due to complications.

After a grueling recovery process, Johnson returned to Chapel Hill in September and began rehabilitation, not walking until October. “I was frustrated that I couldn’t play,” he said. “All the long hours of rehab, seven days a week.” Slowly but surely, Johnson regained his strength and joined his teammates for fall practice.

On August 2, he donned his red No. 14 jersey, ready to reclaim his place on the field. Johnson’s commitment to his recovery impressed many, including redshirt senior offensive lineman Austin Blaske. “Watching him work every single day and busting his butt is inspiring,” Blaske stated.

Johnson is now in a competition with newcomer Gio Lopez, a transfer from South Alabama, and freshman Bryce Baker. Lopez has emerged as a strong contender, leading many to believe he would become the starting quarterback.

After fall camp, Johnson remains upbeat about his progress. “I set my mind on, ‘I’m going to be ready for this season,’” he said. Johnson’s journey this past year has been tough, yet his determination to return to the field alludes to his passion for the sport and hope for the season ahead.