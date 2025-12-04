Sports
Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
New York, NY — Former commentator Max Kellerman recently discussed his exit from ESPN and his five-year partnership with Stephen A. Smith on the show “First Take.” In an interview on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kellerman shared his thoughts about the pressures of daily sports debate television.
Kellerman expressed that he was not concerned about the public discussion surrounding his exit. “That doesn’t bother me at all,” he said. He added that he was flattered to see that people cared about him leaving the network.
The former commentator described his relationship with Smith as unique. “Stephen A. was the one partner I’ve ever had where I didn’t feel like a relationship was really forming,” he said. Despite some on-air tensions, he maintained that it is vital to keep the show entertaining instead of allowing personal feelings to affect their performance.
Harkening back to the show’s dynamic, Kellerman noted the need to present counterintuitive viewpoints. He stated, “Stephen A. has no hot takes. His job is to be the big reactor to a counterintuitive conclusion.” He compared the experience to was akin to sparring with a boxing champion every day.
Kellerman mentioned that he had hoped to partner with legendary radio host Mike Francesa after leaving ESPN, but that opportunity ultimately did not materialize. He acknowledged the competitive nature of debate television, stating, “If you’re doing a debate show and you’re a competitive person, why would you want me as a partner?”
Discussing ESPN’s approach, Kellerman pointed out that there is pressure to lead coverage with major market teams, stating, “They’re telling you Cowboys, Lakers, Knicks, Yankees.” He understands this focus, saying, “You fish where the fish are.”
Despite the challenges, Kellerman conveyed a preference for working with partners. “I don’t need a partner either, but I like having one because I find conversations more interesting,” he explained, mentioning his friendships with previous colleagues including Brian Kenny and Marcellus Wiley.
In a world where sports debates are central to media culture, Kellerman’s insights reflect both the pressures and the relationships that define this genre of programming.
Recent Posts
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected
- North Carolina Lottery Results for Nov. 28, 2025 Announced
- Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Virginia Regions on Friday
- Delaware County Exxon Sells $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
- Trump Demands Release of Imprisoned Colorado Election Denier Tina Peters
- Severe Winter Weather Expected Across Multiple States This Thanksgiving Weekend
- Legislation Expands Hospital Care at Home for Seniors Nationwide
- Winter Storm Forces School Closures Across Central New York
- Madison Beer Unveils New Album Tracklist in Unique Style