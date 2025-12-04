Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith

New York, NY — Former commentator Max Kellerman recently discussed his exit from ESPN and his five-year partnership with Stephen A. Smith on the show “First Take.” In an interview on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Kellerman shared his thoughts about the pressures of daily sports debate television.

Kellerman expressed that he was not concerned about the public discussion surrounding his exit. “That doesn’t bother me at all,” he said. He added that he was flattered to see that people cared about him leaving the network.

The former commentator described his relationship with Smith as unique. “Stephen A. was the one partner I’ve ever had where I didn’t feel like a relationship was really forming,” he said. Despite some on-air tensions, he maintained that it is vital to keep the show entertaining instead of allowing personal feelings to affect their performance.

Harkening back to the show’s dynamic, Kellerman noted the need to present counterintuitive viewpoints. He stated, “Stephen A. has no hot takes. His job is to be the big reactor to a counterintuitive conclusion.” He compared the experience to was akin to sparring with a boxing champion every day.

Kellerman mentioned that he had hoped to partner with legendary radio host Mike Francesa after leaving ESPN, but that opportunity ultimately did not materialize. He acknowledged the competitive nature of debate television, stating, “If you’re doing a debate show and you’re a competitive person, why would you want me as a partner?”

Discussing ESPN’s approach, Kellerman pointed out that there is pressure to lead coverage with major market teams, stating, “They’re telling you Cowboys, Lakers, Knicks, Yankees.” He understands this focus, saying, “You fish where the fish are.”

Despite the challenges, Kellerman conveyed a preference for working with partners. “I don’t need a partner either, but I like having one because I find conversations more interesting,” he explained, mentioning his friendships with previous colleagues including Brian Kenny and Marcellus Wiley.

In a world where sports debates are central to media culture, Kellerman’s insights reflect both the pressures and the relationships that define this genre of programming.