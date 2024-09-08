Sports
Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson Capture U.S. Open Men’s Doubles Title
Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson of Australia have won the U.S. Open men’s doubles championship, triumphing over the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on September 7, 2024, in New York.
The victory marked the first Grand Slam title for the pair, who had previously experienced disappointment at Wimbledon where they lost after holding three championship points.
In the final match, Purcell and Thompson demonstrated resilience, battling to secure a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory. Despite facing a moment where they could have lost the match by allowing Krawietz to level at 5-all, they managed to gather themselves and closed out the match with an ace.
This championship win at the Flushing Meadows will significantly boost their confidence following the heartbreak they faced earlier in the season.
Thompson, who also competed in the singles tournament, expressed joy at becoming a Grand Slam champion, highlighting the intensity felt during the match’s critical moments.
Purcell, who previously won a major title at Wimbledon in 2022 with Matthew Ebden, and Thompson have now established themselves as a formidable team, with their win at the U.S. Open making them the first Australian team to claim the men’s doubles title at this event since 1996.
For their efforts, Purcell and Thompson will share a prize of $750,000, while runners-up Krawietz and Puetz will take home $375,000.
