Max Quiles Takes Pole Position at Balaton Moto3

BALATON, Hungary – Max Quiles claimed pole position in the Moto3 qualifying session on Saturday, outpacing fellow rider Valentin Perrone. The event showcased several talented young racers, including Angel Piqueras, who rounded out the front row.

Quiles, demonstrating remarkable skill and focus, set a time that was fast enough to keep him ahead of Perrone, a strong competitor throughout the weekend. The racers tackled the challenging Balaton circuit, which has become known for its twists and turns that test riders’ abilities.

After the session, Quiles expressed his excitement. “I feel great about our performance today. The bike was working well, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s race,” he said in a post-qualifying interview. His confidence will be essential as he faces tough competition in the main event.

Perrone also shared his thoughts on the qualifying round, stating, “It was a tough session, but I’m pleased with my performance. Tomorrow is a new day, and I’ll push hard in the race.”

Piqueras, completing the front row, noted the significance of his position. “Starting in the top three gives me a good chance to compete for points,” he remarked.

The Moto3 race at Balaton promises to be an exciting event, with riders eager to showcase their abilities and secure crucial championship points.