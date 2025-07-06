Max Verstappen Secures Pole Position at Silverstone for British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England — Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the 2025 British Grand Prix at Silverstone after a thrilling final lap during qualifying on July 5. Driving for Red Bull Racing, Verstappen set a time of 1:24.892, edging McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by just 0.103 seconds. Lando Norris, Verstappen’s fellow competitor from McLaren, will start third.

Verstappen’s impressive performance was aided by adjustments made to his car setup after struggling with understeering in prior practice sessions. “We looked a bit slow yesterday on the other wing, plus I was just understeering to the moon, so I had to try and reduce that understeer,” he explained. His team principal, Christian Horner, praised both Verstappen’s driving and the engineering team for their rapid turnaround.

Piastri expressed disappointment at missing pole, saying, “The last lap was a little bit messy, but the first lap was very good. I think I left a little bit on the table.” Lando Norris, who secured third place on the grid, noted that he is looking forward to a competitive race, saying, “It’s definitely going to be fun tomorrow. I think it’s going to be a good battle between the three of us.”

The weather at Silverstone could add an extra layer of challenge as rain is expected before the race, though it should clear up before the lights go out. The British Grand Prix is set to start at 3:00 PM local time on July 6, ensuring a highly anticipated showdown at the legendary circuit.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth for Ferrari, dissatisfied after losing time in the final corner of his lap. Hamilton stated, “We’re right on a knife-edge … just another 0.1 seconds of performance could have nudged us closer to the front.” Charles Leclerc will join him in P6 behind Hamilton.