Max Verstappen Wins Qatar Grand Prix, Championship Race Tightens

LUSAIL, Qatar — Max Verstappen secured a crucial victory at the Qatar Grand Prix on November 30, 2025, as the competition for the Formula 1 drivers’ championship intensified ahead of the final race.

Verstappen took advantage of a strategic error by McLaren during a safety car period, allowing him to pit while both of their drivers — Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri — stayed out. This crucial decision helped Verstappen clinch the victory at the Lusail International Circuit.

Oscar Piastri finished in second place, about nine seconds behind Verstappen. Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium in third place, marking another successful race for Williams. Norris, who was leading the championship standings, finished fourth.

Piastri expressed disappointment over McLaren’s strategy, stating, “We didn’t get it right tonight. I drove the best race I could, as fast as I could, and it wasn’t to be.” He acknowledged the missed opportunities that left him less confident heading into the season finale.

Verstappen, celebrating his third consecutive win at the Lusail circuit, noted, “We made the right call as a team under the safety car. Super happy to win. We stay in the fight to the end.” His win closed the gap in the championship standings as he now trails Norris by just 12 points.

After the race, Sainz expressed pride in his team’s performance. “I was super quick. We nailed the pace, the start, the strategy. We improved in so many areas,” he said.

The results have set up a highly anticipated showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where 58 points remain up for grabs, keeping all three title contenders — Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen — in the hunt.