Max Verstappen Wins Sprint Race, Red Bull Starts New Era Strong

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Max Verstappen led Red Bull to victory in the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, marking a new chapter for the team without former boss Christian Horner. Verstappen, the defending world champion, skillfully overtook McLaren‘s Oscar Piastri on the opening lap and expertly defended his position throughout the race.

This win is significant; it is Red Bull’s first triumph not overseen by Horner since the team’s inception in 2005. The team’s new principal, Laurent Mekies, praised Verstappen’s performance, stating, ‘Very, very impressive defense, very well controlled. You didn’t leave anything on the table there.’

Verstappen’s race featured an early critical maneuver at Turn 5, using the slipstream on the Kemmel Straight to pass Piastri. ‘The start was the only opportunity we had against them, and we got it,’ he noted after the race. He emphasized the difficulty of maintaining his lead, as the race was tightly contested, with the McLarens close behind.

The sprint format, introduced in 2021, is a shorter version of the Grand Prix and rewards points to the top finishers. Verstappen earned eight points for his victory, while Piastri claimed seven, extending his championship lead over teammate Lando Norris to nine points. Verstappen is now 68 points behind Piastri.

The race provided much needed morale to the Red Bull team following weeks of challenges both on and off the track. Mekies expressed the importance of this win for the team’s future. ‘This victory will serve as a strong boost for Red Bull,’ he said.

Despite finishing second, Piastri remained a constant threat during the race, staying within striking distance. Norris, while finishing third, helped ensure McLaren stays competitive. Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc finished over seven seconds behind, marking a disappointing race for his team.

With Verstappen’s promising performance and Red Bull’s new leadership, fans can look forward to an exciting championship season ahead. ‘I did 15 qualifying laps to keep them behind on a track where tire management is important,’ Verstappen concluded, hinting at the challenges yet to come.