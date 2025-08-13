Maximize Your iPhone’s Potential with These 5 Essential Settings

SEATTLE, Wash. — As iOS 18.6 rolls out, experts recommend five key settings to enhance iPhone performance. Jeff Carlson, a senior writer at CNET, highlighted these tips in his recent article on maximizing mobile device use.

With the iOS 18.6 update addressing crucial bug fixes and security improvements, Carlson suggests revisiting device settings for a smoother user experience. “Apple released iOS 18.6 to address critical bugs and security updates, so grab it the next chance you get,” he stated. “But while you’re updating to keep your iPhone safe, this is a great opportunity to re-evaluate how you’re using it.”

One of the notable changes is the ability to customize the lock screen buttons. Previously fixed to camera and flashlight functions, users can now swap these controls for more practical options like Dark Mode or Shazam. “You can remove or replace buttons with ones that suit your needs better,” Carlson explained.

An exciting feature for managing notifications lets users customize which messages are prioritized. Access Settings > Notifications and enable the Prioritize Notifications option. This feature helps distinguish important texts from potential spam, thereby decluttering your notifications.

Another enhancement allows for rearranging app icons on the home screen. Users can now position icons freely while still adhering to a grid format, allowing for a personalized layout. To adjust the positioning, simply touch and hold the home screen to enter ‘jiggle mode.’

Moreover, the Control Center can now be tailored to include frequently used controls like Airplane Mode or Screen Recording. To customize, swipe down from the top-right, hold the ‘+’ button, and drag controls to your preferred positions.

Finally, privacy measures have improved significantly with the option to lock or hide specific apps. To enhance security, touch and hold the app icon and select ‘Require Face ID’ to lock it. This effectively safeguards sensitive information from curious onlookers.

These tips can significantly enhance your iPhone experience, making it feel fresh and efficient as users prepare for iOS 26’s impending launch.