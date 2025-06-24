Mayor Adams Scraps Housing Plans for Elizabeth Street Garden in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday a decision to abandon plans to build affordable housing for seniors at the Elizabeth Street Garden in Manhattan, igniting a controversial debate over urban green spaces and housing needs.

The decision came after significant pushback from local residents and high-profile supporters, including celebrities. First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro revealed that instead of moving forward with the initially proposed 123 affordable housing units, the city will pursue alternative sites for development, aiming to create over 600 new affordable homes in the area.

<p“Today’s agreement is a win-win,” Mastro told reporters, emphasizing collaboration with local City Councilmember Christopher Marte, who has endorsed the new housing plans. “It combines the protection of green space with urgent housing needs.”

Under the new arrangement, the Elizabeth Street Garden will remain open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Garden advocates expressed relief, with Joseph Reiver, executive director of the nonprofit operating the garden, calling the outcome “surreal” and a victory for community spirit.

However, critics argue this decision undermines years of planning aimed at addressing the city’s housing crisis. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and housing advocates expressed frustration, claiming the administration prioritizes celebrity preferences over the needs of vulnerable residents.

“Housing delayed is housing denied,” stated Maria Torres-Springer, criticizing the reversal as mismanagement. Critics like Annemarie Gray from Open New York condemned the move, arguing it reflects a broader trend of catering to wealthier interests.

In recent months, the housing crisis in New York City has intensified, with skyrocketing rents and a scarcity of vacant apartments. Mayor Adams previously defended the original housing project, stating that solving the crisis required sacrifices.

The new housing strategy will focus on other city-owned lots, including properties on Bowery and Gold Street, although these developments could take years to finalize as they must undergo public review. Marte is currently facing challenges in the upcoming primary election, and his political future may significantly impact the success of these rezoning efforts.

“This reflects a decade-long struggle between community interests and the pressing need for affordable housing,” Mastro noted. The decision to halt the Elizabeth Street project is framed as part of an ongoing dialogue about finding sustainable solutions to New York City’s complex urban challenges.