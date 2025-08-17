Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Premieres October 26 on Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, CA — Paramount+ announced that Season 4 of “Mayor of Kingstown” will premiere on Sunday, October 26. The series, starring Jeremy Renner and Edie Falco, continues to explore themes of power and control amidst crime.

This season sees Mike, played by Renner, facing significant challenges as his authority over Kingstown is threatened. New players are vying for control in the wake of the Russian mafia’s exit, prompting a gang war that Mike must confront. He also must navigate personal threats to his loved ones and manage a tough new warden at Anchor Bay, played by Falco.

Joining Renner and Falco in the cast are Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Additionally, Clayton Cardenas is set to join Season 4 as Deputy Warden Torres.

Renner’s character, Mike, is particularly impacted by the events of the Season 3 finale, which resulted in the loss of key characters and intensified conflicts among rival gangs. “Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake,” the official logline states.

Filming for the new season took place in Canada, and early images from the series showcase the show’s gritty atmosphere. The show is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, with Sheridan also serving as executive producer.

As fans eagerly await the premiere, Paramount+ has not yet released a trailer for Season 4. However, the anticipation continues to build as details about character developments and plot twists emerge.