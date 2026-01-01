News
Mayor Reflects on Unprecedented Year for Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio — Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz described 2025 as an “unprecedented year” for the city as he reflects on the second year of his second term. Major projects, including significant upgrades to Waddell Park, marked the year.
The recently completed renovations at Waddell Park cost $5.5 million, with $2.5 million funded through a federal grant. Mientkiewicz expressed pride in the enhancements, which are expected to benefit local residents for years to come.
In addition to park improvements, Mientkiewicz emphasized ongoing development initiatives throughout the community. “We’ve worked hard to enhance public spaces and improve infrastructure, creating a better living environment for all Niles residents,” he stated during a news conference.
Meanwhile, the Trumbull County Planning Commission presented Trustee Rex Fee and Trustee Greg Chopko with the 2025 “Something Good” award in recognition of their service to the community. The two trustees are concluding their terms this week, further demonstrating the active involvement of public officials in local affairs.
Looking ahead, the mayor is optimistic about continuing these projects and introducing new initiatives that will positively impact Niles. “I’m excited about the future and what we can achieve together,” he said.
