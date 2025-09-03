D.C. Mayor Signs Order for Federal Law Enforcement Coordination

Washington, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order on Tuesday to outline how the District of Columbia will coordinate with federal law enforcement during and after the ongoing presidential emergency. The order signals that the federal presence in the city, initially set for 30 days, could extend beyond that timeframe.

The new guidelines detail the operations of the Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center (SBEOC), which will be responsible for managing the city’s response to President Donald Trump‘s declared crime emergency. Bowser emphasized that the center will assist in efforts aimed at reducing gun violence and maintaining public safety.

In her order, Bowser highlighted the need for federal law enforcement officials to refrain from wearing masks while on duty, stating this measure is essential for preserving community trust in law enforcement. ‘What has not worked is ICE terrorizing communities, especially with masks,’ Bowser remarked at a previous event, also criticizing the deployment of National Guard troops on city streets.

While the mayor’s order includes collaboration with various federal agencies, it notably excludes the National Guard and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Bowser asserted the importance of a cooperative approach in ensuring community safety. ‘The structure I am putting in place prepares the District to request more federal support as necessary,’ she said.

The action follows Bowser’s previous comments that the federal enforcement surge has been somewhat effective in addressing crime in D.C. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded positively to the mayor’s order, stating that Trump’s crime measures have shown significant results with a decrease in violent crime.

Bowser’s new directive allows for continued collaboration with local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, ensuring a more integrated approach to public safety in the wake of the presidential emergency declaration. Attorney General Pam Bondi indicated that over the Labor Day weekend alone, there were 200 arrests and the recovery of 20 illegal firearms in the city.

As a reflection of the ongoing concerns regarding urban crime and safety, D.C.’s police union voiced support for the order but maintained that it represents a temporary solution rather than a comprehensive fix to deeper issues affecting law enforcement, such as staffing challenges. ‘This is a vital step, but we need to address the root problems as well,’ a union spokesperson stated.

Lastly, Bowser reiterated that the SBEOC’s goal is to coordinate requests and operations that enhance the Metropolitan Police Department’s actions under the chief’s directive while fostering community trust through transparency.