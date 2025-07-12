Mayweather vs. Leonard Debate Heats Up Among Boxing Legends

Los Angeles, CA – The boxing community has been buzzing since a June 17 episode of Andre Ward‘s podcast, All The Smoke Fight, where Roy Jones Jr. shared his opinion on a hypothetical match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Sugar Ray Leonard.

During the episode, Ward asked Jones Jr. who would win if both fighters were in their prime. Jones Jr. responded, saying, ‘People always say, “Floyd would have beat Sugar.” No, baby, Floyd is not nearly as mean as Sugar was.’ He emphasized his admiration for Mayweather, saying, ‘It’s gonna be hard for me to go take it and beat Sugar.’

Jones Jr. further elaborated, critiquing Mayweather’s fighting style, stating, ‘What I saw in his prime, that’s not gonna work with Sugar. Sugar got a third element [heart] right there. We think Floyd got [heart], we don’t know. We’ve never seen him challenged. We know Sugar’s got one.’ His comments sparked intense debate within the boxing world.

Mayweather appeared to take offense to Jones Jr.’s remarks. On July 6, he posted multiple Instagram stories featuring clips of Jones Jr. getting knocked out in various fights, effectively throwing shade at his rival. This silent but loaded response ignited further discussion among fans and analysts alike.

Ward, the catalyst for the whole situation, reflected on the aftermath in a July 10 interview with FightHype. He jokingly replied, ‘Oh, you blaming me for that? Ah man, I’m getting the blame for this?’ He added that it’s all part of fighters’ banter.

When asked about the possibility of a fight between Jones Jr. and Mayweather, Ward expressed skepticism, stating, ‘I don’t think they’re gonna do that, man… Roy was my favorite fighter of all time.’

The ongoing debate has not only highlighted past legends but has also brought the focus back to the present boxing world. Upcoming fights are stirring excitement, including a heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium. Usyk, who previously knocked out Dubois in their first encounter, is preparing to defend his title, while Dubois seeks redemption.

In a surprising twist, Canelo Álvarez recently placed a $500,000 bet on Usyk, citing his confidence in Usyk’s abilities and stating, ‘When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them.’

With the boxing world eagerly anticipating these high-stakes matchups, the conversation surrounding Mayweather and Leonard’s legacy will likely continue to fuel discussions in the sport for years to come.