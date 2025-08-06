Mazatlán Aims for Victory Against San Diego in Leagues Cup Clash

SAN DIEGO, California — The Mazatlán F.C. is set to face San Diego in their Leagues Cup Matchday 3 game today at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is crucial for Mazatlán, as they strive to secure a victory to enhance their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Both teams have arrived at the stadium, where excitement fills the air. Fans from both sides are ready to support their teams as warm-ups are about to begin. Each team brings unique motivation; Mazatlán is keen to continue their positive momentum, while San Diego is eager to end their continental campaign on a high note.

Mazatlán’s head coach, Robert Dante Siboldi, highlighted the dedication of his young squad, expressing confidence in their commitment. ‘The kids are very dedicated and committed to participating in this tournament,’ he said. His team has seen success, including a strong performance in previous matches against LAFC and Houston Dynamo.

On the other side, San Diego’s players, including Hirving Lozano, are focusing on a strong finish after disappointing results in their past two matches. Lozano has struggled recently, not scoring since a match against Nashville. San Diego’s coach, Mikey Varas, expressed that they are ready to control what they can in today’s game.

Notably, the stakes are high for both teams. While Mazatlán has a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals, San Diego is already eliminated from the tournament standings. The top four Liga MX teams, including Mazatlán, have an opportunity to push for continued success in this prestigious cup.

The referees for the match include Walter Lopez as the head official, assisted by Keytzel Corrales and Helpys Feliz. With both teams prepared and fans eager, the match promises to be an exciting clash.