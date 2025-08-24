Mazatlán Hosts Tigres in Crucial Match on August 23

Mazatlán, Sinaloa – This Saturday, August 23, Mazatlán FC will face Tigres UANL in a critical match for both teams in the Apertura 2025 Liga MX tournament.

The game is set to kick off at 9:00 PM Eastern Time, which is 7:00 PM in Mexico City, at the Estadio El Encanto. After several matches, Mazatlán currently sits in 11th place in the standings with just five points, while Tigres occupies the sixth position with nine points and a game in hand.

Mazatlán comes into this match following a tough 3-2 loss on the road against León. Meanwhile, Tigres is struggling after a 3-1 defeat at home against Club América. This match is significant for both clubs; Mazatlán aims to capture their second victory of the tournament, while Tigres seeks redemption after their early cup exit against Inter Miami.

The game will be broadcasted in Mexico on Azteca 7 and can also be streamed on Aztecadeportes.com. In the United States, fans can watch the match via ViX.

This face-off presents an opportunity for Mazatlán to surprise the visitors who may arrive fatigued from their recent competitive match earlier this week. As both teams are eager to improve their positions in the standings, the stakes will be high when they meet on the pitch.