Mazda’s Redesigned CX-5 Offers More Space, Familiar Powertrain

Hiroshima, Japan — Mazda has unveiled a redesigned 2026 CX-5, which will be available at dealerships in early 2026. The new model features a bold design, increased cabin space, and upgraded technology, although it retains the aging 2.5-liter engine found in its predecessor.

The 2026 CX-5 is longer by more than four inches, resulting in more rear-seat legroom and increased cargo capacity. The crossover also comes equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, the largest display Mazda has introduced yet, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda’s vice president of strategic planning, Stefan Meisterfeld, emphasized that the new model evolves the Kodo design language. ‘The rear design leans a bit more toward the CX-70 and CX-90, but takes that language a step further,’ he said. The CX-5’s headlights feature updated LED lighting for a sharper appearance, while a new Mazda lettering replaces the traditional logo on the tailgate.

Inside, the CX-5 cabin reflects a modern, upscale aesthetic, with a dual-tone color scheme creating a sophisticated look. The center console retains a knobby shifter, but the infotainment system now operates solely via the touchscreen.

The existing 2.5-liter engine, which delivers 187 horsepower and pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission, will remain the base option for the CX-5. A hybrid powertrain is expected to join the lineup in 2027. According to Meisterfeld, about 90 percent of CX-5s sold have the current engine, considered reliable but aging.

While rivals have already introduced hybrid SUVs, the absence of such options at the CX-5’s launch could challenge Mazda in a competitive market. The feedback received indicates that buyers are increasingly focused on fuel efficiency.

As the launch approaches, more details about the 2026 Mazda CX-5 will be revealed, but it appears that the comprehensive updates could help maintain its popularity among consumers.