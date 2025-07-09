Mbappé Faces PSG in Club World Cup Semifinal Showdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kylian Mbappé will face his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on Wednesday in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The match will take place at MetLife Stadium at 3 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) as both teams vie for a spot in the final. Real Madrid, who are looking for their sixth Club World Cup title, will face PSG, the reigning Champions League holders.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid after almost a decade with PSG, and this will be his first time playing against the French club. Since leaving PSG, he has added pressure on his new team, which has yet to secure any trophies since his arrival.

“Playing against Real Madrid is always special,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique. “We are delighted to be competing at this level because it signifies we’ve done well up to now.”

Both teams showed impressive performances in the tournament thus far. Real Madrid has won two matches and drawn one in their group, while PSG also topped their group with two wins and one loss. Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Juventus in the round of 16 and a thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund showcased their attacking prowess.

PSG rebounded impressively after a loss to Botafogo, with decisive wins over Atletico Madrid (4-0) and Inter Miami (4-0). They also defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Mbappé’s condition for this significant match remains uncertain; he missed part of the tournament due to gastroenteritis but is expected to start. Coach Xabi Alonso noted, “He is getting better every day,” hinting at his potential impact.

In their last encounter in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2022, Real Madrid eliminated PSG, leading them to their 14th European title. Now, with a chance to face off in a prestigious global tournament, the stakes are high.

“PSG are a very tough team and are one of the best in Europe,” said Real defender Antonio Rudiger in anticipation of the match.

The winner will advance to face either Manchester City or FC Barcelona in the final of the tournament.