Madrid, Spain — Kylian Mbappe‘s debut season at Real Madrid has been impressive, with 43 goals and a La Liga Pichichi award under his belt. However, concerns arise regarding his defensive contributions as the team prepares for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klinsmann, former German international and coach, commented on the dynamics between Mbappe and fellow attacker Vinicius Jr. He suggested that Xabi Alonso, the new manager, might face challenges managing their defensive responsibilities. Klinsmann noted that Mbappe and Vinicius are not known for their defensive play, stating, “The teams with Messi are the only ones that can afford to defend with only 10.”

Alonso, who is looking to improve Real Madrid’s tactical balance, has a significant task ahead. Klinsmann remarked, “Mbappe is no longer a child, and Vinicius sees that they don’t defend either.” He emphasized that the success of the team could depend on how well Alonso manages these two players.

Real Madrid’s upcoming match against Juventus in the Round of 16 on July 1 will be critical. The team seemed lost in attack without Mbappe and aims to become more threatening with his inclusion. Alonso’s challenge includes offsetting the Frenchman’s limited defensive activity.

In addition to managing star players, Klinsmann pointed out the club’s new signing, Franco Mastantuono, as another potential issue, having been a defensive liability in his previous team. “But yes, I agree that for Xabi it will be hard to make both defend more,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Garcia has made a case for himself during Mbappe’s absence, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three matches in the Club World Cup. His performance could lead to more playing time despite Mbappe’s return.