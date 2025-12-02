Mbappé’s Goal Keeps Him on Top of LaLiga Scoring Chart

MADRID, Spain — Kylian Mbappé, the French striker for Real Madrid, found his scoring form again on Sunday after two matches without a goal. His latest strike, however, did not secure a victory for his team, as Real Madrid faced a tough opponent. Nevertheless, it allowed him to maintain his lead in the LaLiga EA Sports scoring table with a total of 14 goals.

Currently, Mbappé sits six goals ahead of Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona and Vedat Muriqi of Mallorca, both of whom have eight goals to their names. Muriqi managed to close the gap with a brace against Osasuna, while Argentine Julián Álvarez of Atlético de Madrid and Ferran Torres of Barcelona follow closely behind.

In another standout performance this weekend, Alberto Moleiro scored twice, helping Villarreal secure a win in San Sebastián. This achievement lifts him to six goals for the season, placing him in contention with Cameroonian Etta Eyong of Levante.

Dani Olmo from Barcelona and Norwegian Alexander Sorloth of Atlético de Madrid also contributed significantly to their teams by scoring two goals each, underscoring the intense competition within the league. Mbappé’s enduring success reaffirms his status as LaLiga’s most decisive scorer this season.