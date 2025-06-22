Sports
Mbappé Out for World Club Cup Match Against Pachuca
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Kylian Mbappé, the French forward for Real Madrid, will not travel to Charlotte this Saturday and will miss the match against Pachuca on Sunday in the second round of the World Club Cup group stage.
Mbappé is remaining in Palm Beach, Florida, to continue his recovery from severe gastroenteritis suffered earlier this week, confirmed sources from Real Madrid. The French star worked at the hotel facilities in Palm Beach on Friday but did not participate in team training under coach Xabi Alonso on Saturday.
After only two training sessions last Sunday and Monday, Mbappé faced a febrile illness that kept him from playing in the match against the opponent in Miami, marking Madrid’s debut in the World Club Cup. The same night, he was hospitalized due to the acute gastroenteritis but was released a few hours later after treatment.
Despite making progress in his recovery, he is not ready to compete and will not join Real Madrid as they travel to Charlotte. They will face Pachuca, a crucial match for both teams in Group H.
The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium at 3:00 PM local time, which is 1:00 PM Central Time in Mexico. Pachuca is also in a tight spot after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Salzburg in their opening match. A loss against Madrid could eliminate the Mexican team from the tournament.
“We know we need to perform well in this match. Every game counts, and we want to win against a top team like Real Madrid,” said a Pachuca player. “It is a great opportunity for us to shine on this international stage.”
Recent Posts
- Dwight Howard Finally Settles Long-standing Feud with Shaquille O’Neal
- Safiullin Favored in ATP Mallorca Match Against Muller
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced