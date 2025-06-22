Mbappé Out for World Club Cup Match Against Pachuca

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Kylian Mbappé, the French forward for Real Madrid, will not travel to Charlotte this Saturday and will miss the match against Pachuca on Sunday in the second round of the World Club Cup group stage.

Mbappé is remaining in Palm Beach, Florida, to continue his recovery from severe gastroenteritis suffered earlier this week, confirmed sources from Real Madrid. The French star worked at the hotel facilities in Palm Beach on Friday but did not participate in team training under coach Xabi Alonso on Saturday.

After only two training sessions last Sunday and Monday, Mbappé faced a febrile illness that kept him from playing in the match against the opponent in Miami, marking Madrid’s debut in the World Club Cup. The same night, he was hospitalized due to the acute gastroenteritis but was released a few hours later after treatment.

Despite making progress in his recovery, he is not ready to compete and will not join Real Madrid as they travel to Charlotte. They will face Pachuca, a crucial match for both teams in Group H.

The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium at 3:00 PM local time, which is 1:00 PM Central Time in Mexico. Pachuca is also in a tight spot after suffering a 1-2 defeat against Salzburg in their opening match. A loss against Madrid could eliminate the Mexican team from the tournament.

“We know we need to perform well in this match. Every game counts, and we want to win against a top team like Real Madrid,” said a Pachuca player. “It is a great opportunity for us to shine on this international stage.”