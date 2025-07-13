London, England — Cameroon assistant manager Ashu Cyprian Besong has confirmed he spoke with Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo regarding his growing frustrations about a potential transfer to Manchester United. Mbeumo has expressed his desire to join United, but negotiations between the clubs have stalled.

Reports indicate that Manchester United has made two offers for Mbeumo, the latest valued at £62.5 million ($84.9 million). However, Brentford’s asking price is thought to be around £70 million ($95.1 million), complicating the negotiations.

“Obviously he is very frustrated with how long it’s taken,” Besong said. “But he’s a professional and anticipates these things.” Mbeumo has made his intentions clear to Brentford, believing a deal can be reached soon.

Despite the delay, Besong noted that Mbeumo is remaining calm and hopeful for a resolution. “He just wants the two clubs to find an agreement,” Besong explained, adding that Mbeumo appreciates the opportunities Brentford has provided in his career.

Journalist Laurie Whitwell indicated that reluctance from United’s new co-owners to overspend is contributing to the stalled talks. After recent staffing cuts and financial decisions, the club’s leadership is keen to avoid a reputation of impulsive spending.

Manchester United aims to finalize a payment structure that satisfies both Brentford and Mbeumo’s aspirations. The club has been negotiating terms, including “easy and difficult add-ons,” but no final agreement has been reached yet.

As the situation unfolds, Mbeumo remains a key player for Brentford, who recently lost several star members, making negotiations even more critical. Despite their previous earnings from outgoing transfers, Brentford does not urgently need to sell Mbeumo this summer.