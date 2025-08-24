MBM Motorsports Returns to Daytona with Veteran Driver Casey Mears

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – After missing the entire 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, MBM Motorsports, now known as Garage 66, continues its 2025 campaign by fielding the No. 66 Ford in select races with a rotating driver lineup. Their latest startup occurred two weekends ago at Watkins Glen International.

Josh Bilicki made his fifth appearance of the season for the team during that race, wrapping up a busy stretch of three consecutive weekends of competition. The team kicked off this series of races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by Joey Gase’s return to the team for his home race at Iowa Speedway, marking his first appearance since 2019.

This weekend, Garage 66 has tapped Casey Mears, a seasoned Cup Series driver, to take the wheel. Mears, who finished 35th at Martinsville Speedway in March—the first time he raced in over six years—is set to return to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night. It will be Mears’ first appearance at Daytona since 2019.

The No. 66 Ford is one of four part-time non-chartered cars in the race. Austin Hill’s No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Joey Gase’s No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, and B.J. McLeod’s No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet complete the list.

Mears has a storied history at Daytona, finishing as high as second place in the 2006 Daytona 500 while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. This summer’s race saw him earn his best finish of fourth in 2014 with Germain Racing. Mears also has one career Cup win, which came in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Racing fans can watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 live on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 23. Expect an exciting night of racing at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.