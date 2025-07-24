News
MBTA Announces Service Disruptions on Blue, Orange, Lowell, and Fitchburg Lines
BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced Monday that commuters on the Blue and Orange lines can expect significant service disruptions in August due to essential signal, track, and bridge work. This initiative aims to improve infrastructure while minimizing future delays and maintenance costs.
The disruptions on the Orange Line will take place on three weekends: August 2-3, August 9-10, and August 23-24. During these weekends, rail service will be halted between Wellington and Back Bay stations. Free shuttle buses will operate during the interruptions, with express services running between Wellington and North Station.
The MBTA assures riders that these upgrades will enhance operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability. “The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long-term,” said the agency in a statement.
Meanwhile, service on the Blue Line will be suspended between the Airport and Wonderland stations from August 9 to 17. Shuttle buses will serve all stops during this period. The MBTA is focusing on critical revitalization work, including heavy track renewal, as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a reliable service.
In addition, replacement work on the High Line Bridge in Somerville will cause service shutdowns on the Lowell Commuter Rail Line. This project, scheduled for August 15-17 and August 22-24, will see rail service suspended between North Station and Lowell, with shuttle buses provided. This work aims to keep the bridge in good repair and help prevent unplanned service impacts.
Commuters should also be advised that the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line will experience service interruptions between North Station and Porter Square on August 16-17 and August 23-24. Passengers can use the Red and Green lines for travel between these two stations.
The MBTA encourages all riders to plan their trips accordingly and allow for extra travel time during these upcoming disruptions, especially for those traveling to downtown destinations.
