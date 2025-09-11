MBTA Cracks Down on Fare Evasion with New Program

BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) launched a new program aimed at reducing fare evasion on Monday. Riders attempting to travel without paying could now face fines of up to $100.

This initiative, announced last month, includes the introduction of specially trained “fare engagement representatives” stationed on trains and at T stations throughout the system. Dressed in blue shirts and khakis, these workers will monitor fare payment as riders pass through the gates.

The fare engagement representatives will utilize handheld devices to scan for proof of payment. According to the MBTA, fare evasion results in losses totaling tens of millions of dollars each year, prompting this new measure to help recover those funds. “Fare revenue supports an integral part of the MBTA’s budget,” said Elizabeth Winters Ronaldson, the deputy chief of fare revenue for the MBTA.

Ronaldson noted that pre-COVID, the MBTA generated approximately $670 million annually in fare revenue. However, last year, that revenue fell to $440 million. The funds from fare revenue are essential for covering costs such as wages, service improvements, maintenance, and cleaning.

Under the new program, riders without proof of payment will receive a warning for their first offense. Subsequent violations will result in a $50 fine, which escalates to $100 for individuals caught four or more times.

Many MBTA riders have expressed support for the crackdown on fare evasion. Green Line rider Walker Davey remarked, “If there’s going to be a hefty fine involved potentially, I know that’s very common in every European city I’ve traveled to, so definitely would be more inclined to pay the $2.50 or whatever fare than get a $100 ticket.”

Another rider, Susan Cantos, stated, “I think if they can save money and use that money for other purposes that we need, I think go for it.”

Recent technological upgrades, including electronic fare gates, have also been implemented to help ensure riders are paying their fares. Riders now have the option to pay for trains and buses using cash, a ticket, or a CharlieCard.

Aaron Parseghian contributed to this report.