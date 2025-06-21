Sports
McCartney Kessler Advances to Semi-finals at Nottingham Open
NOTTINGHAM, England — McCartney Kessler edged out No. 8 seed Katie Boulter 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 during the quarter-finals of the Lexus Nottingham Open on June 19, 2025. This victory advances Kessler to her first grass-court semi-final.
The American player ended Boulter’s impressive 12-match winning streak in Nottingham with powerful serves and groundstrokes. Kessler demonstrated resilience in the match, fighting back after dropping the second set.
“I’m really pleased with how I played today,” Kessler said in a post-match interview. “It was tough against a player like Katie, but I stayed focused and just tried to execute my game plan.”
Previously in the tournament, Kessler also managed to defeat top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in a close match that finished 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5, and won against Lin Zhu with a score of 6-1, 6-4.
Boulter, ranked No. 39, reached the quarter-finals after defeating New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 6-2, 6-2, and overcoming Sonay Kartal 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Kessler’s next opponent will be the winner of the match between Slovak Rebecca Sramkova and No. 7 seed Linda Noskova. Kessler expressed excitement about the upcoming match.
“It’s going to be another tough one, but I’m ready for the challenge,” Kessler added.
