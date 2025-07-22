Sports
T.J. McConnell Praises Kyrie Irving as Toughest Opponent to Guard
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers recently spoke about the toughest player he has had to guard in his career during an appearance on the “Christian Kuntz Podcast.” McConnell, who gained recognition for his performance in the NBA Finals, named Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving as the most challenging matchup.
The Pacers reached the Finals but fell short in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles. Despite the loss, McConnell’s playoff run turned him into a household name in Indiana, where he averaged 12 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals during the series.
During the podcast, McConnell expressed admiration for Irving’s skills. “The ball’s on a string. You’re on an island, and you just don’t know what he’s gonna do,” McConnell said. He highlighted Irving’s ability to maneuver, stating, “His handle is impeccable. He could really shoot it, and it’s just a tough place to be mentally when you’re guarding Kyrie.”
Irving is currently recovering from a torn ACL, which makes his return to the court uncertain. The Mavericks hope he can play during the 2025-26 season, adding pressure on McConnell and the Pacers to fill the gap left by Haliburton.
McConnell’s comments about Irving demonstrate the respect he has for the veteran guard, who has been known as a lethal scorer throughout his career. With the next season approaching, the Pacers will face a significant challenge in maintaining their status as one of the league’s top teams without Haliburton.
