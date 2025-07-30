McCutchen’s Homer Leads Pirates to Victory Over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead homer, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night. The win marked the Pirates’ third consecutive victory and came on the occasion of Giants top pitching prospect Carson Wisenhunt’s major league debut.

McCutchen’s 10th homer of the season and 329th of his career put the Pirates in front 6-4 in the seventh inning. Wisenhunt, a 24-year-old left-hander, allowed a home run to the third batter he faced, Nick Gonzales, and three more runs in the second inning. Despite the shaky start, Wisenhunt finished strong with three scoreless innings and exited the game after the fifth inning with the score tied 4-4. He gave up five hits, walked two, and struck out three batters.

In the second inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run double and later scored on a single by Tommy Pham, giving the Pirates an early 4-1 lead. The Giants responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and tied the game with Willy Adames‘ second RBI hit in the fourth inning.

Yohan Ramírez (1-0), the third of six Pirates pitchers, earned the victory, while David Bednar pitched the ninth inning to secure his 17th save in as many opportunities this season. Mitch Keller faced a short outing, pitching just two innings and throwing 73 pitches.

Adames had three hits for San Francisco. Carson Seymour (0-1), who surrendered McCutchen’s homer, took the loss. In the ninth inning, Bednar conceded three hits and a run, but managed to get Patrick Bailey out on a ground ball to complete his 17th consecutive save, the longest-active streak in Major League Baseball.

As a result of the loss, the Giants dropped to one game above .500, the first time they have been at this mark since the third game of the season.

The Pirates will pitch Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.82) against Giants’ Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.70) on Tuesday.