Business
McDonald’s Adds Spicy McMuffins for a Limited Time
CHICAGO, Ill. — McDonald’s is shaking up its breakfast menu. Starting July 8, the fast-food giant will introduce three new spicy breakfast sandwiches, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin.
The new offerings include the Spicy Egg McMuffin, the Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg. Each sandwich features McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce, providing a fiery twist to the beloved McMuffin.
This move comes as McDonald's has been known for its classic breakfast items like McMuffins and hotcakes, which have remained consistent over the years. “These new Spicy McMuffins bring a unique flavor and heat to our breakfast menu,” said a McDonald’s spokesperson.
The spicy sauce is the same blend used in the chain’s Spicy McCrispy sandwich, which has gained popularity among fans. While McDonald’s has previously introduced spicy items, this marks the first time they are using their proprietary hot sauce in breakfast sandwiches.
However, fans should act quickly. The Spicy McMuffins will only be available for a limited time, and no additional extensions have been confirmed yet. “We’re excited for customers to try these while they last,” the spokesperson added.
Customers can expect the new sandwiches at participating restaurants across the U.S. starting on July 8. Be sure to grab one before they disappear!
