McDonald’s Ends Doughnut Partnership with Krispy Kreme Early

Chicago, IL – McDonald's will discontinue its partnership with Krispy Kreme starting in July, ending the collaboration earlier than anticipated. The announcement came on Tuesday, with both companies labeling the partnership as “unsustainable” despite noting a productive relationship.

Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, stated, “We had strong collaboration with Krispy Kreme and they delivered a great, high-quality product for us. While the partnership met our expectations for McDonald’s and Owner/Operators, this needed to be a profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well.”

In March 2024, McDonald’s planned to add three of Krispy Kreme’s popular doughnut flavors – Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled – to its menu. A full rollout was expected by the end of 2026. However, the companies have now decided to end their arrangement sooner.

Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth indicated, “Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us.” The beloved doughnuts will still be available at McDonald’s until July 2.

Looking ahead, Krispy Kreme plans to make its popular doughnuts available in more locations, both nationally and internationally, broadening access for customers.