Business
McDonald’s Pokemon Promotion Ends Early Amid Chaos in Japan
Tokyo, Japan — A McDonald's promotion featuring exclusive Pokemon Happy Meals ended abruptly on August 9, 2025, after overwhelming demand led to chaos at many locations. The fast-food giant initially planned the promotion to run until August 11 but halted it due to higher-than-expected sales.
Customers purchasing Happy Meals were promised a pack of exclusive Pokemon cards, including a ‘Burger Pikachu’ card. However, pictures circulating on social media depicted uneaten Happy Meals abandoned outside the stores, as fans focused solely on acquiring the cards.
“We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of our customers who were looking forward to the product due to the early end of distribution,” said McDonald’s Japan in a statement. Despite the apology, the company did not address concerns about food wastage or proper crowd management during the promotion.
Videos and photos on social media showcased the extent of the situation, including discarded meals left on streets and angry customers arguing over the five Happy Meals per person limit set by the restaurant. Many people criticized those buying multiple meals solely for the cards, with users commenting on the irresponsibility of wasting food.
Happy Meals cost approximately 500 yen each, yet some individuals exploited the situation by using multiple accounts to purchase larger quantities. The cards quickly appeared on e-commerce sites for inflated prices, often several times the original meal cost.
The incident highlights the intersection of collectible mania and fast food promotions. Experts noted that McDonald’s distribution method, linking food purchases to card access, backfired as it led to unnecessary waste. Authorities and fans alike are calling for stricter regulations on promotions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
As the promotion closed amid controversy and food wastage, collectors and genuine fans expressed disappointment over missing out on the rare cards. The misconduct around the limited-edition items has raised questions on how to effectively manage future promotions without triggering chaos.
