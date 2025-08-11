Business
McDonald’s Prices Vary Dramatically Across 29 Countries
San Bernardino, California — Founded in 1940, McDonald's operates in over 118 countries, with more than 41,000 locations worldwide. Despite the familiarity of its golden arches, menu prices for a typical McMeal, which includes a burger, fries, and a drink, can vary significantly based on local economic conditions. A recent analysis from cost of living site Numbeo sheds light on prices in 29 selected countries as of August 6, 2025.
One main reason for price differences is the variation in operational costs including wages, property prices, and taxes. Most McDonald's locations are franchises, allowing them to customize their menus and pricing strategies according to local markets. "Local preferences and what customers are willing to pay heavily influence these factors," said a company spokesperson.
The Philippines reports the cheapest McMeal at $3.48. Economical conditions prevail, with crew members averaging 55 pesos (96 cents) an hour. In contrast, India follows closely with a McMeal typically costing around $3.68. The absence of beef options caters to local dietary restrictions, keeping prices lower.
In Malaysia, the recent return of the Prosperity Burger shows how McDonald's tailors its menus to local tastes. Nearly 372 outlets make it easier to keep operational costs low, with staff earning as little as 6 ringgit ($1.35) hourly. Economies of scale in China, with 5,903 restaurants, have also contributed to affordability despite recent price hikes.
However, South Korea and Peru represent other extremes. A McMeal is reported to cost about $6.31 in Peru, bolstered by a national minimum wage of 5.34 sol ($1.45). On the higher end, places like Switzerland have the priciest McMeal at $18.59, driven by higher wages and operational costs.
As global prices fluctuate, McDonald's continues to adapt in each market, responding to both competition and consumer demand. "We aim to maintain a balance that satisfies both our customers and our operating model," the spokesperson added. Understanding local economies is key to navigating pricing across the world.
