Business
McDonald’s Revives McDonaldland with New Meal and Merchandise
(CHICAGO – Aug. 5, 2025) – McDonald’s is set to bring back its beloved characters from McDonaldland for the first time in over 20 years, launching a new meal called the McDonaldland Meal on Tuesday, Aug. 12. This nostalgic meal will feature an array of options, including a new limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake.
The McDonaldland Meal allows customers to choose between a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, along with fries and the mystery-flavored Mt. McDonaldland Shake. The shake is inspired by the vibrant blue lava and pink clouds of the fictional volcano, Mt. McDonaldland. Details about the flavor, however, remain a secret.
<p“With the return of characters like Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Ronald McDonald, we are excited to invite fans back to inspired worlds of McDonaldland,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. Marketing. “This meal taps into nostalgia while creating a new experience for our customers.”
The meal will also come with one of six collectible tins, each featuring postcards, stickers, and other surprises inspired by the characters of McDonaldland.
In addition to the new meal, McDonald’s is collaborating with the clothing brand PacSun and the travel brand Away to release limited-edition merchandise. Customers can get these items starting Aug. 12 and Aug. 18, respectively.
<p“This is as much about reviving McDonaldland’s magical charm as it is about tapping into our brand's history and sharing it with a new generation,” Healan added.
<pRecently, McDonald’s announced a 3.8% increase in global comparable sales, highlighting the importance of creative marketing in boosting customer engagement. “Our focus on value and innovation is resonating with our customers,” said Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski. “We will keep enhancing the McDonald’s experience as we move forward.”
