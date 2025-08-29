McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen

New York, USA – Tennis legend John McEnroe made headlines on Wednesday after reaching the third round of the 2025 US Open. Following Carlos Alcaraz‘s impressive second-round victory over Mattia Bellucci, McEnroe praised the young Spaniard as the “most talented” tennis player he has ever seen.

At just 21 or 22 years old, McEnroe believes Alcaraz surpasses the renowned Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. In an interview with ESPN, he stated, “This kid, at 21 or 22, is the most talented guy I’ve ever seen on a tennis court.”

When discussing contemporary players like Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz – whose rivalry has become a defining aspect of men’s tennis – McEnroe shared his insights. He asserted that if both players deliver their best performances, Alcaraz is the superior player. However, he noted that if Alcaraz is not at his best, Sinner has the potential to win.

“If he’s at A- or lower, Sinner is going to beat him. That’s what it all comes down to,” McEnroe explained, emphasizing the competitive nature of modern tennis.

McEnroe continued to extol Alcaraz’s skills, declaring, “This Carlos Alcaraz, at 21 or 22, is the most talented kid I’ve ever seen on a tennis court.” He elaborated that Alcaraz’s talent surpasses that of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, whom he respects deeply. McEnroe added, “This guy is incredibly good when he’s in shape. One of the fastest players to ever grace the court, with an incredible personality and attitude. He has every shot possible. Everything.”

McEnroe’s comments come on the heels of Sinner defeating Alcaraz at Wimbledon earlier this summer, halting the Spaniard’s quest for a three-peat. The Italian star won the finals in four sets, a rematch after losing to Alcaraz at several earlier events.

Alcaraz arrived in New York after winning the Cincinnati championship, where Sinner had to retire during the final. He displayed remarkable form in his first two matches of the tournament.

In his post-match press conference, Alcaraz reflected on his past experiences, saying, “If I’m honest, I thought about last year when I stepped on the court. Some bad thoughts. I was nervous about it, thinking, ‘Okay, I don’t want to do the same thing as I did last year.’”