McIlroy, Gotterup Lead After Third Round of Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The Genesis Scottish Open, boasting a $9 million purse, wraps up Sunday at The Renaissance Club. After three rounds, Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup are tied for the lead at 11-under par.

McIlroy, aiming for his second Scottish Open title in three years, shot a 65 on Saturday. Gotterup maintained his position at the top with a round of even par. Just two strokes behind in a tie for third are Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, and Jake Knapp, all sitting at 9-under.

Weather conditions are expected to be challenging. Starting Saturday evening, fog is predicted to roll in off the North Sea, persisting overnight and into Sunday morning. By midday, golfers can expect partial sunshine, cooler temperatures, and easterly winds.

Due to the forecasted fog, the tournament’s tee times have been adjusted to a two-tee start. Coverage will also reflect these changes. Fans can catch the action on PGA TOUR LIVE via ESPN+ and on various national networks beginning at 9 a.m. ET, before switching to Golf Channel and CBS.

Last year’s champion, Robert MacIntyre, clinched victory in dramatic fashion, winning by one stroke over Adam Scott. This year, all eyes are on McIlroy and Gotterup as they head into the final round.

Officials expect weather betterment by the afternoon, with a high of 65 degrees and a slight chance of rain. As the day progresses, fog is anticipated to return, making for an intriguing finish.