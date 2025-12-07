McLaren Aims for Championship Glory in Abu Dhabi Finale

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are prepared to work together for the championship title during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Brown’s comments come as both drivers finished in the top three during Qualifying, with Norris in second and Piastri in third.

The championship scenario is clear: Norris needs only to finish on the podium to secure the title, while Piastri would require a favorable outcome from the race and support from his team. Both drivers have the advantage of starting near the front of the grid, while title rival Max Verstappen, who secured pole position, will have a concern with his departing teammate behind him.

Reflecting on the Qualifying session, Brown told F1 TV, “I feel good. We’ve got a good race car for tomorrow. Get a good start tomorrow, good first lap, things settle in. I think we’ve got a little advantage when it comes to strategy and we’ll see what happens.” Brown expressed confidence that both drivers, despite their disappointment at not claiming pole position, would perform well during the race.

The potential for team orders has been a topic of discussion going into this race. Norris, during media appearances, denied that any plans had been made, but Brown indicated they would consider all strategies leading into the race. “We’re going to have them tonight and then again in the morning,” he stated. “We understand the emotions of the sport and the highs and lows.”

With Norris leading the championship standings by just 12 points over Verstappen, and Piastri still mathematically in contention, Brown emphasized the team’s ‘let them race’ philosophy. He acknowledged criticism regarding favoritism but affirmed that McLaren is dedicated to fairness as both drivers vie for the title.

As the tension mounts for the 58-lap showdown, Brown remarked, “It’s go, go, go. You’ve got two guys going for the championship, and I’m sure Oscar’s mindset is ‘I need to win.’” In his estimation, the race will demand full attention from both drivers to navigate the close field effectively.

Brown concluded, “When the checkered flag waves, we’ll tackle the emotional aftermath as it comes. We’ve got two awesome guys who understand the sport.” With a two-thirds chance for a McLaren driver to clinch the Drivers’ Championship, fans are poised for a gripping finale.