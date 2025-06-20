Sports
McLaren Denies Team Orders After Norris-Piastri Collision
WOKING, England — McLaren Racing faced a difficult weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix when drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided during the race. Despite entering the event as favorites, both drivers encountered trouble on the track, culminating in a crash that ended Norris’s race on lap 67.
After the incident, Norris took full responsibility, expressing remorse for his actions. “It was my mistake, and I apologize to my team and Oscar for trying to make that move,” he said. The collision left Norris’s car, the MCL-39, severely damaged and unable to continue.
Andrea Stella, McLaren’s team principal, affirmed that no team orders would be implemented following the crash. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the importance of allowing drivers the freedom to race competitively. “Being free to race and knowing how we do it is a core value of racing,” Stella stated.
Stella also highlighted the need for caution among drivers, indicating that the collision served as a reminder for the team. “If we say there should be no contact between the two McLarens, we need to ensure there are margins to avoid contact,” he added, alluding to the challenges of maintaining distance during high-speed racing.
The incident sparked speculation among fans and analysts about the drivers’ motivations, but Stella dismissed any link between the collision and the team’s overall performance. “There is no connection between the team’s performance this weekend and what happened on track,” he stressed. Norris echoed this sentiment, reaffirming his commitment to the team and collaboration.
As McLaren assesses the aftermath of the collision, the team aims to improve their performance for upcoming races. Recognizing their challenges, they are focusing on strategic adjustments to prevent similar incidents in the future. “Through adversity, we can learn and grow,” Stella concluded, signaling a path forward for the team.
