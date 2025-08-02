McLaren Dominates FP1 and FP2 in Hungary, Rivals Seek to Close Gap

Budapest, Hungary – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren secured the top two spots during both FP1 and FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday. As the last event before the summer break, this performance raises the question: can their rivals catch up before the race?

On the opening day of practice, McLaren delivered an impressive show, clearly setting the pace on the track. Norris, who trails Piastri by 16 points in the championship, led both one-hour sessions.

While both drivers were focused on achieving cleaner lap times, data indicates that Piastri had the potential to be even faster. He left 0.28 seconds on the table, suggesting that with better synchronization of his mini-sectors, he could have improved his lap significantly.

As the weekend progresses, other teams will be looking to uncover speed of their own to challenge McLaren’s impressive form. The competition remains eager to see if they can mitigate McLaren’s early dominance.

This event is crucial, not just for championship points, but also for teams to strategize before the summer break. With McLaren setting the tone, all eyes will be on their rivals as practice continues.