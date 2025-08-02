Sports
McLaren Dominates FP1 and FP2 in Hungary, Rivals Seek to Close Gap
Budapest, Hungary – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren secured the top two spots during both FP1 and FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday. As the last event before the summer break, this performance raises the question: can their rivals catch up before the race?
On the opening day of practice, McLaren delivered an impressive show, clearly setting the pace on the track. Norris, who trails Piastri by 16 points in the championship, led both one-hour sessions.
While both drivers were focused on achieving cleaner lap times, data indicates that Piastri had the potential to be even faster. He left 0.28 seconds on the table, suggesting that with better synchronization of his mini-sectors, he could have improved his lap significantly.
As the weekend progresses, other teams will be looking to uncover speed of their own to challenge McLaren’s impressive form. The competition remains eager to see if they can mitigate McLaren’s early dominance.
This event is crucial, not just for championship points, but also for teams to strategize before the summer break. With McLaren setting the tone, all eyes will be on their rivals as practice continues.
Recent Posts
- Rory McIlroy Skips FedEx St. Jude Championship Opener
- Rowdy Gaines Calls for Change Amid Challenges in American Swimming
- ATP Tour Schedule Features Upcoming Matches in Major Cities
- Sterling Sharpe Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors
- Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
- Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
- Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown