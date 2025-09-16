McLaren on Verge of Dominating F1 Constructors’ Championship Again

BAKU, Azerbaijan — McLaren‘s 2025 Formula 1 campaign is proving to be one of the most dominant in the team’s history. With the Constructors' Championship on the verge of being wrapped up, McLaren could secure a title much earlier than last year’s dramatic finale in Abu Dhabi.

Having clinched its first team title in 26 years in 2024, McLaren is on track to retain the championship in record time, with several races remaining this season. They could mathematically clinch the title at the 16th race of the season.

After the upcoming race in Baku, there will be 346 points left available from eight rounds, yet McLaren holds a significant 337-point lead over Ferrari. With their current wins, McLaren has already ensured that a tie-breaker would not affect their standings.

If they maintain their lead of 346 points over the second-place team, McLaren will officially become champions in Azerbaijan. Achieving this goal appears plausible, especially considering McLaren’s performance this season. The only race where they did not meet the required conditions was the Canadian Grand Prix, where Mercedes took first and third place, and Ferrari managed to outscore McLaren.

Featuring a dominant car and exceptional performances from drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, McLaren has achieved 12 race wins and seven one-two finishes in the first 15 races of 2025. This relentless pace has propelled them to 617 points, compared to Ferrari’s 280.

The record for the earliest Constructors’ Championship win currently belongs to Red Bull, who secured their title in 2023 with six races to spare. McLaren claimed their ninth constructors’ title at the final race of the 2024 season, edging out Ferrari by 14 points due to a victory by Norris.

In the Drivers’ Championship battle, Piastri and Norris are locked in a fierce competition, with Piastri holding a 31-point advantage over his teammate.