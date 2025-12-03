Sports
McLaurin Returns as Commanders Prepare for Hard Knocks
ASHBURN, Va. — Terry McLaurin is gearing up to play Sunday night for only the second time since Week 3. The Washington Commanders‘ wide receiver returned to practice on Wednesday, coinciding with the arrival of NFL Films at the team facility. They are filming for the upcoming series, “Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East.”
“Welcome to NFL Films, who’ll be with us for a while,” said head coach Dan Quinn during a media session. “If anybody’s interested in a cameo, let me know. I know a guy.”
This week is crucial for McLaurin as he catches passes from quarterback Jayden Daniels during their first practice together since Week 2. Washington enters Thanksgiving week with a 3-8 record and a six-game losing streak, making McLaurin’s return a potentially exciting development for fans.
Daniels, however, is “unlikely” to play in the game against the Denver Broncos due to a dislocated elbow. Meanwhile, McLaurin has received clearance from a lingering quad injury that sidelined him for seven games this season.
<p“It's really encouraging to hear from my teammates and coaches that they don’t feel like I’ve missed a step,” McLaurin said. “I plan to play as much as I can and as much as they’ll allow me to.”
McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, had a brief appearance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 27, but struggled with injury since. He feels better now than during that earlier return and has been training without any issues.
“I feel like my acceleration is there,” he said. “I definitely feel better this time around.”
Alongside McLaurin, safety Will Harris is set to return after missing eight games with a broken fibula, further boosting hopes for the Commanders.
<p“For me as a coach, having a full crew — who can practice, man, like that’s exciting,” Quinn added, indicating a renewed sense of optimism for the team.
