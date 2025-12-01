Sports
McLaurin Returns as Commanders Face Broncos on Sunday Night Football
Washington, D.C. – Terry McLaurin prepares to return to the field as the Washington Commanders face the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. After a significant absence, McLaurin’s ability to contribute remains uncertain, but his return is expected to uplift the team.
McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler and standout wide receiver, faces a challenging matchup against Denver’s Patrick Surtain II, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Despite his difficulties recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, Surtain’s presence on defense could encourage McLaurin to draw attention away from other players.
“Deebo [Samuel] can play all the positions in our offense, but having a guy like myself who stretches the field and opens up some of the underneath things and can make plays, I think it definitely helps him,” McLaurin said. This collaboration could maximize their effectiveness, even with limited time spent together on the field previously.
The Commanders have struggled this season, suffering from injuries and a six-game losing streak. McLaurin’s return is viewed as a key development in their efforts to regain momentum and provide a spark for the struggling offense.
McLaurin’s impact could also alleviate pressure on teammates like Samuel. The Broncos lead the NFL in sacks, which makes quick plays crucial. Fans can expect a lot of slants and screens directed towards Samuel this Sunday.
As the Commanders navigate the remaining five games of the season, the partnership of McLaurin and Samuel brings a renewed sense of hope in what has been a challenging year.
