McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The McNeese Cowboys will take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. This Week 2 college football matchup is available to stream on ESPN+ as both teams seek to turn their seasons around.

McNeese, entering the game with a record of 1-0, kicked off their season with an impressive 54-9 win over Louisiana Christian. Quarterback Clifton McDowell, who threw for 1,050 yards last season, is expected to lead the offense as they face a challenging opponent.

On the other side, Louisiana comes into the game at 0-1 after a narrow loss to Rice, where they fell 14-12. The Ragin’ Cajuns struggled with their new spread option offense, but quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who had a strong season last year with 2,453 passing yards, aims to secure their first victory of the year.

This matchup promises to be exciting as both teams work to improve their standings.

