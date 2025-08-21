MDR Dasher Keyboard Inspired by Severance Surges Past Funding Goal

LOS ANGELES, CA — The MDR Dasher Keyboard, inspired by the hit Apple TV+ series Severance, has successfully launched its Kickstarter campaign, generating over $350,000 from nearly 600 backers, far surpassing its initial goal of $50,000.

Designed for ‘work that’s mysterious and important,’ the keyboard features a CNC-milled body and an integrated trackball. Its modular design allows for multiple configurations, appealing to users who need a versatile desk setup. In addition to the standard layout, the keyboard offers a full number keypad option and a compact version without an ‘Escape’ key, a nod to Severance’s theme of no escape.

Severance is the most-watched series on Apple TV+, driving demand for its iconic computer terminal and the keyboard that accompanies it. The MDR Dasher Keyboard is based on the one used by the macrodata refiners in the show and draws inspiration from the vintage Data General Dasher D2 terminal from the 1970s.

Atomic Keyboard, the creator of the MDR Dasher, has expressed its commitment to delivering a high-quality product. “We’ve collaborated with industrial designers and factories with 10-15 years of experience in the keyboard industry,” the team stated. “This is the first keyboard we’re releasing under the Atomic Keyboard name, and we want it to be a community-driven build from the start.”

The initial offering includes a bare-bones kit without keycaps or switches, while a fully equipped version is available for $649 for early backers. Although the original release was planned for November 2025, it has been pushed to January 2026 to ensure quality.

Backers are reminded to do their research before supporting crowdfunding projects, as there is always a risk involved. Atomic Keyboard has committed to accountability, sharing updates and communication with its backers throughout the campaign.